WWE superstar and former multi-time women’s champion Ronda Rousey spoke about the White Rabbit teases, how it could potentially be the return of Bray Wyatt, and how she is planning to debut a new submission maneuver on the latest edition of her Youtube gaming stream. Check out highlights from the stream below.

Her thoughts on Bray Wyatt possibly returning to WWE:

“Oh God, if Bray Wyatt came back, I would die! You know what I would love? If Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas came back and Bo was part of his cult. Ugh, I just want to see them together. Why not!?”

Says she has a new move she can’t wait to debut:

“I actually have this rolling choke that’s pretty cool that I haven’t really busted out that is looking for a name.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)