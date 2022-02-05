Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is now official for WrestleMania 38.

Tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX featured Flair coming out for the show-closing main event segment. Sonya Deville joined her, and Deville talked about how she had heard from RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, who informed her of Rousey’s decision to challenge for the red brand title at WrestleMania 38. Deville said she expected the contract to be signed, and Flair began her rant on the potential Mom vs. Mom match at WrestleMania.

Flair then named Sasha Banks as her WrestleMania 38 opponent since Rousey had apparently chosen Lynch. Flair said WrestleMania would be the best and worst night for The Boss, and she will have the contract for the match waiting. That’s when the music interrupted and out came Rousey for her first-ever blue brand appearance. Rousey said last time she checked, she won The Rumble and would be the one to name her opponent. She agreed with Flair that becoming a mom did change her, and she didn’t fly across the country in a winter storm, with her baby, just to have a chat – she came here to teach her the family business of ass kicking, and Flair is one person she owes an ass kicking to. Rousey had a few more words for Flair, saying she’s not special, she’s just first for her WrestleMania match, and then declared that she will see her at WrestleMania 38, calling her a “bitch” before dropping the mic and staring Flair down.

Flair then raised the title and took a shot at Rousey’s baby, saying the SmackDown Women’s Title belt is her baby, and it’s a prettier baby than Rousey’s. Flair laughed at Rousey but Rousey prepared for a fight. Deville talked down to Rousey and reminded her who runs the show. Rousey then shoved Deville as Flair charged at her. Rousey side-stepped Flair, but Deville jumped on her back. Rousey then slammed Deville to the mat and applied the armbar as Flair watched from ringside. SmackDown went off the air with Rousey and Flair staring each other down, with Flair at ringside, as Rousey’s music played.

It’s been reported that Lynch will defend against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

WWE WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the updated announced card, along with related shots from SmackDown:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

