Royce Isaacs is quite confident in his pairing with Jorel Nelson, where the two form the tag team The West Coast Wrecking Crew.

The former NWA star discussed this topic during a recent appearance on the Comedy Store Wrestling podcast, stating that he plans to work harder to get on the AEW President’s radar, but does feel like he and Nelson are the top unsigned tag team in the industry. Check out his full thoughts on the subject below.

Says he hopes to get on Tony Khan’s radar:

I think that obviously, we (West Coast Wrecking Crew) should be in that mix. I don’t really know how Tony (Khan) feels about — or if we’re really on his radar, and if we’re not, that’s fine. It just means we have to work even harder and get on the radar but if so, he is asleep if he doesn’t know who we are. If he doesn’t know the West Coast Wrecking Crew, at least be aware of our presence. He is also writing a bunch of TV and he has hundreds of people on his payroll to worry about and all that stuff… But Tony Khan should definitely know who the f*ck the West Coast Wrecking Crew are.

Believes his team is the top unsigned tag team in the industry:

In terms of unsigned tag teams, who the f*ck else is there really? That’s even on our level? I’m not counting someone like, obviously, Aussie Open is now going over to AEW and doing a lot of stuff over there but in terms of the rest of the wasteland that’s left, I think we clearly stand head and shoulders above everyone else and so, I wanna keep doing the stuff with New Japan but also, especially AEW, they work together so the door is open. I’d like to go through that ‘forbidden door’. Why not?

Isaacs and Nelson have wrestled on AEW’s Youtube series Dark, and regularly competed for NJPW STRONG.

