Ricky Starks admits that he originally disliked his AEW theme.

The Absolute One spoke on this topic during the Swerve City podcast on the Jericho Cruise. During the chat, the former FTW Champion gave a shout out to composer Mikey Rukus, but explained why he felt the theme didn’t fit him at first. However, as time went on, he grew to enjoy it much more and felt like it captured his essence. Hear his full thoughts on the subject below.

Credits Mikey Rukus for doing a great job on his AEW theme:

Then I came to AEW and what no one knows is that I didn’t know what my theme song was until I actually went out and heard it for the first time. So, the time that y’all heard it was the time that I heard it as well and I think (Mikey) Rukus did a great job with it.

Says he initially disliked his theme:

At the time, I hated it. I actually hated the song but I grew into liking it a lot and now it’s pretty much a signature for me with the horns and ‘the revolution will be televised’ so, I think it still adds to me as a person, as an on-screen, off-screen, it all ties in so, yeah.

Starks is coming off a huge victory over Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution, but now looks to be engaged in a feud with Juice Robinson from The Bullet Club. Check out his interview below.

