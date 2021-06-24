Pro-wrestling star and current free agent Dori Prange (fka as Ruby Riott in WWE) was a recent guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a number of different topics, most notably how she doesn’t believe female talents need to sexualize themselves just to get booked for events. Hear her full thoughts on the subject below.

Says women don’t have to sexualize themselves to get booked:

I feel like on the Indies, at least recently, it depends on how the female wants to represent herself. Sometimes I think that’s what the girls have to be and if there was a way I could impact that to younger generations. If that’s what you want to be, go for it, but for me, I hope a lot of women know that they don’t have to sexualize themselves and it doesn’t have to be that way in order to get booked.

Says she doesn’t find herself organically sexy and has never tried to be:

That’s one thing I’ve never changed because it’s uncomfortable if I tried. I’m not organically sexy, it’s weird and awkward. It wouldn’t come across as organic. If there was a message I could try and send out, it would be that it’s not necessary to change based on what you think people want from you. Eventually, you will find your place and find somewhere that adheres to the version you would like to portray. If I could change anything within the industry, it would be to reinforce that message.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)