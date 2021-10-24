Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT featured Ruby Soho and Penelope Ford facing off in an opening round matchup of the TBS Women’s title tournament.

After a competitive back-and-forth Soho picked up the victory with a roll-up pin. She will next face Kris Statlander, who received a first round bye. Highlights of the matchup can be found below.

