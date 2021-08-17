Former WWE star Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott) took to Twitter today and fueled the rumor mill on her post-WWE future.

Soho posted a new teaser video that appears to show her traveling from Orlando to Penn Station in New York City.

“The Runaway. To Be Continued,” the video said.

This had led to new speculation on Soho possibly debuting for AEW at their Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on September 22, the same show Daniel Bryan is rumored to debut on.

It was reported earlier this month that there were plans for Ruby to eventually debut for AEW, and that other companies have also reached out about working with Ruby, but were told that she was not taking any bookings. Fightful Select now adds that Ruby recently had more vignettes filmed, to go with the one mentioned above, which you can see below. It was also said that there are numerous companies interested in signing Ruby, but there is no confirmation that she has had formal talks yet.

Ruby was released from her WWE contract back on June 2, along with other budget cuts. She will become a free agent once her 90-day non-compete clause expires on Tuesday, August 31, which is right before the AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 5, and weeks before the Grand Slam Dynamite in New York City.

Stay tuned for more on Ruby. You can see her new video below:

