There’s a new rumor on former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon possibly appearing at WrestleMania 39 next year.

The US Sun, which often reports rumors that should be taken as just that, claims that WWE officials have had talks about possibly honoring Vince at the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and them him a send-off at WrestleMania 39 the next night.

The rumor claimed WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon is at the center of the talks.

The Sun claims a so-called WWE insider told them, “Vince may not be completely done with the WWE. There are discussions about how to pay tribute to his achievements of turning the small town wrestling biz into a global business venture. Fans may not have always liked the way he handled storylines and treated some talent, but his efforts to take the sport to the world cannot be underestimated. His departure was pretty unceremonious in terms of the business behind the scenes, but the sport is about fans. And as controversial as it may seem, there are fans who feel he deserves a send off. Now at this moment in time the suggestion of any kind of ‘celebration’ seems impossible and would spark potential backlash. However, an acknowledgement of his contributions remains an active discussion among the creative team. Obviously Vince will not wrestle again, but having an invitation to WrestleMania could be a possibility. One discussion is whether it is too soon for him to be honored at the WWE Hall Of Fame event, the night before WrestleMania. Automatically that honor would mean he would walk on stage in front of LA fans next April. Stephanie has openly spoken about her father’s legacy since his departure and Triple H has huge respect for Vince.”

Vince retired from his WWE roles in late July after being investigated by the Board of Directors over allegations of misconduct. It was revealed that McMahon paid out more than $14 million in “hush money” to women he had relationships with. McMahon still holds voting control of the company.

Due to the source of the claim, it should be taken strictly as a rumor for now. It’s important to note that this has not been reported by any credible WWE sources.

