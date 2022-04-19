Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly scheduled to headline WrestleMania Backlash.

Reigns has missed some TV time coming out of WrestleMania 38 and besides the angle with Shinsuke Nakamura, there’s no real clear feud set up for WrestleMania Backlash. However, it was noted by F4Wonline.com that Reigns is scheduled to work the main event that night.

On a related note, there have been rumors on RAW and SmackDown merging due to the big Title Unification match at WrestleMania 38, and the upcoming Title Unification match at WrestleMania Backlash, but word as of now is that the brand split will continue and they are not merging brands.

As usual, plans could change and they could do away with the brand split, but no one has heard anything discussed or considered in that direction. We should know more on Backlash plans for Reigns after this week’s SmackDown.

The WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event is scheduled for Sunday, May 8 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Below is the updated announced card:

Winners Take All Title Unification Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

AJ Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.