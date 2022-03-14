Former two-time ROH world champion RUSH issued a short statement on his Twitter earlier today announcing his return to action after being out with a knee injury, which he sustained at last year’s ROH Glory By Honor event.
The Los Ingobernables member will be teaming with Bestia del Ring and a mystery partner to take on LA Park, Marco Corleone, and Chris Adonis at the April 29th Robles promotions show. You can see the full details in his tweet below.
NO HAY DÍA Q NO LLEGUE NI PLAZO QUE NO SE CUMPLA,
EL TORO BLANCO ESTÁ DE REGRESO CON TODOS LOS INGOBERNABLES
TODOS SERÁN TESTIGOS DE LA MEJOR VERSIÓN
DEL INGOBERNABLE MAYOR!!!
AHORA SI AGARRENSE TODA LA BOLA DE LAGAÑOSOS QUE NO TENDREMOS PIEDAD
DE NINGÚN PERRO @laparktapia pic.twitter.com/SLZoM8YgoV
— Rush oficial (@rushtoroblanco) March 10, 2022