Former two-time ROH world champion RUSH issued a short statement on his Twitter earlier today announcing his return to action after being out with a knee injury, which he sustained at last year’s ROH Glory By Honor event.

The Los Ingobernables member will be teaming with Bestia del Ring and a mystery partner to take on LA Park, Marco Corleone, and Chris Adonis at the April 29th Robles promotions show. You can see the full details in his tweet below.