Pro-wrestling superstar and former two-time ROH world champion RUSH recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a wide range of topics, including his desire to work for AEW and how he wants matchups with CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Kenny Omega. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he really wants to work for AEW, naming CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Kenny Omega as dream opponents:

“I want to wrestle in AEW. I want matches against CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega. Everyone in AEW will learn, when you mess with the bull, you get the horns. I feel better than ever and I want to conquer the world, especially the USA. I was away from the ring for a long time, but now it’s time to show everyone who is the No. 1 wrestler in the world.”

On Dragon Lee and Dralístico facing Matt and Jeff Hardy at the upcoming AAA Triplemanía:

“My brothers are showing that they are going to position themselves as the best tag team in the world. The Hardys will be the first to find that out at Triplemanía.”

Says fans will see what he’s does next very soon:

“Big things are going to happen. Very soon, people will learn what I’m going to do next.”