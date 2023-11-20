– RUSH is ready to capture championship gold in AEW. The LFI leader took to social media on Monday and wrote, “People shouting out RUSH’s name is getting louder as they already know who their soon to be champion is. They want it and they’ll get it. Just remember, nothing happens unless I say so.”

– AEW told fans to “get their scissors ready,” as The Acclaimed duo of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will be arriving in the AEW Fight Forever video game on November 22, 2023.

Get your scissors ready! The Acclaimed will arrive in #AEWFightForever on November 22nd!✂️✂️✂️ Mic Drop! pic.twitter.com/9FkOchW9Vz — AEW Games (@AEWGames) November 20, 2023

– AEW is coming to Montreal, Quebec, Canada for the first time ever with two consecutive nights of action at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, December 5 and Wednesday, December 6. Tickets for the shows are on-sale now at the links in the tweet embedded below courtesy of AEW’s official Twitter (X) feed.