RUSH suffered an injury early in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

The LFI leader and AEW star took to social media on Thursday and informed fans that he suffered a torn hamstring during his second match in the inaugural AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

“In the AEW Continental Classic I tore my hamstring in the second match I had,” he wrote via a post on his X account. “I will recover and return ready and hungrier than ever for a fight.”

