Daniel Garcia spoke in a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette this week after being in the main event of the first AEW Dynamite show of the New Year of 2024.

Following his loss to Swerve Strickland in the final match of the evening on the Wednesday, January 3, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite in Newark, N.J., Garcia spoke with Renee Paquette about being hungry for opportunities in 2023 and finally getting them after being put in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament and headlining the first Dynamite of the year.

“I went almost a year here just wanting and being hungry for opportunity after opportunity,” he said. “I mean, I basically sat a year in the back or a year just walking out Chris Jericho to his theme song and you know, not doing anything on my own. I just feel like, you know, Now is my time to show what I can do to have these matches, and getting put in the Continental Classic was such a blessing.”

He continued, “You know, I lost tonight. So I hope it’s not another case of me getting to the biggest wins in my career. Losing the next big match that I have. I don’t want to be somebody that people look at as what could have been. ‘Daniel Garcia has so much potential, but he fumbled. Garcia had so much potential, but he kept losing. Daniel Garcia had so much potential, but he just couldn’t get the job done.’ I don’t want to be one of those people. I don’t want to have regrets about my own and I don’t want the audience to have regrets about my own career.”

Check out the complete interview via the video embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.