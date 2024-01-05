McKenzie Mitchell recently spoke with Ella Jay of Wrestle Zone for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former WWE broadcast team member spoke about her release from the company, as well as how she is open to returning to TNA Wrestling for some work.

“It would be a homecoming if I did come back to IMPACT,” she said. “A ton of my friends still work there. Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, Gail Kim, I absolutely love Gail Kim.”

She continued, “We still keep in contact and just randomly will message occasionally. So that would be really fun. I think if a unique situation presented itself to where it worked out with IMPACT, I could certainly see myself going back for a couple gigs. I just think we’ll have to figure out when and if it makes sense for me in the path that I’m on in 2024.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.