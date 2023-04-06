Russell Crowe loves some pro wrestling.

The Academy Award-winning actor took to Twitter to praise WWE Hall of Famer Edge and former Universal Champion Finn Balor for their incredible Hell in a Cell matchup at this past Sunday’s WrestleMania 39. Crowe’s new film, The Pope’s Exorcist, was one of the many sponsors at Mania and he himself narrated the pre-match package between Edge and Balor.

Crowe writes, “Shout out for the efforts of @EdgeRatedR and @FinnBalor inside the Hell in a Cell at #Wrestlemania. All the heart and drama of great pro wrestling. Well done to both and to @[email protected]_exorcist.”

The R-Rated Superstar responded to the famed actor by crediting him for setting the tone prior to the match beginning. He writes on Twitter, “Your narration set the tone of the story. Then we had to try and live up to it. So thank you for the incentive too @russellcrowe @popes_exorcist #HIAC.”

Edge defeated Balor at WrestleMania 39 after connecting with a conchairto. Check out the exchange with Crowe below.

