Edge scores a huge victory at WWE WrestleMania 39.

The R-Rated Superstar defeated The Demon version of Finn Balor inside the Hell in a Cell structure at this evening’s Showcase of the Immortals, a match that has been several months in the making.

At one point, Balor got busted open and the match was stopped so ringside physicians could clean him up. While the momentum of the matchup was temporarily halted the two former world champion’s recaptured the crowd and had an incredible closing stretch. In the end, Edge took out the Demon with a conchairto.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

