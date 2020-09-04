During his interview with 411, RVD spoke on being Brock Lesnar’s first major opponent during his initial WWE run, and how much he enjoyed working with him. Here’s what he had to say:

I did. I didn’t know him that well. But Paul [Heyman] was really high on him, so Paul was like the middle man that was standing there when I was talking to Brock earlier in the day. And Paul was talking about, ‘Brock is going to give you his finishing move, the F-5.’ I went, ‘What’s that?’ And Brock looked at me and goes, ‘I’m going to have you up here on my shoulder,’ and then he reaches up, ‘No, I’ll have you like — Like I’m gonna,’ and then he goes, ‘I’ll just get you. Don’t worry about it.’ And I was like, ‘Huh.’ My whole career, I’ve noticed that people expect me to be lighter than I am because I’m always, always close to 235. It goes up or down a little bit, but I’m always around 235. And I’ve had people say, ‘Do a crossbody. I’ll catch ya,’ and then they blow their knee out and then they’re mad at me because I’m heavy. So, I remember thinking, ‘Wow. This guy. OK, let’s see what he can get,’ and he picked me up for that F-5, he made me feel like I weighed five pounds. He’s the strongest guy I’ve been in the ring with. And I do enjoy working with him. I’m a fan of his athleticism. I’m a big fan of his in general, so I love it when he’s got like a UFC fight or whatever.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: 411.