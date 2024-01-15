AEW star Ryan Nemeth recently joined Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on being labeled a comedy wrestler and how hopes to prove to the world that he is much more than just that. Nemeth adds that if a wrestling company wants to give him that chance he will happily take the opportunity. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Wants to show that he is much more than a comedy wrestler:

In the world of wrestling on my own, I think the little interaction we had at Wrestle Kingdom was a really nice reintroduction to wrestling to be showcased in a way that wasn’t a silly punchline, falling over myself like the 3 Stooges with the Wingmen or something. That was fun, and it served its purpose, but I’m greatly looking forward to showcasing myself as an athletic, serious talent, which I literally am in real life.

Hopes that a wrestling company gives him the chance to show that he can be serious:

So, if a wrestling company can help me show that, that would be great. Thank you very much, boss. I enjoy being funny and making people life, and it’s great, but I’m also a very good wrestler. I had fun being in the Wingmen and I had fun being The Hunk and it was great, but I have other stuff to offer. I’m literally an award-winning athlete, actor, and performer. Literally a crossover star. Let’s use that, that’d be great.

