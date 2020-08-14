Ryback On Marty Jannetty’s Bizarre Social Media Post

During a recent episode of Conversations With The Big Guy, Ryback empathized with Marty Jannetty’s plight and gave his thoughts on his recent social media uproar. Here’s what he had to say:

I know he had said that he made the man go missing, but then he also did reference the river where — and I don’t think he directly said he murdered him, but it heavily implied, if I’m not mistaken from what I saw. And then I saw he came out and said that, he said he never killed the person but kind of altered the story a bit. I know he did say he hit the man in the head with a brick repeatedly, which usually would probably kill somebody. I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on. I just know, I’ve met Marty several times. And he’s always been nothing but kind and respectful, always smiling and happy. He’s just one of those stories of old-school pro wrestling, that with the business kind of — one of the negatives of the business for a lot of the guys that have gotten into it. And it sucks to kinda see, you know. And then — I don’t know. It can’t be easy. You’re figured in for a part of your career, and then the guy you tag with goes on to make millions, and millions, and millions of dollars and you don’t on that. And then that alone can mentally, probably really play a huge role in your life if you’re still in that life. And he’s in that life, and that’s most pro wrestlers. And it’s just one of the negatives.

I hope Marty though, hopefully whatever it was is worked out. Hopefully he didn’t kill a man because obviously, that kinda stuff – that doesn’t just [go away]. It’s not like, ‘Oh, a certain amount of time has passed. You’re free.’ There can be very serious repercussions with that, if that is the case. We’ll just have to wait and see.

And again too, in fairness, if that is the situation and he’s defending himself too. And now, it’s not like he [committed an act of] cold-blooded murder. It’s a little different. But it’s just an odd place to go and confess that regardless.