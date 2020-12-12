Ryback looked back on his time in WWE during his latest podcast, The Ryback Show.

During it, he brought up having a heated confrontation with Vince McMahon for his Pre-show Stopper gimmick.

“They were not happy when I wore the weight belt out there. John Cone, and I love John Cone and he is a great guy. He was the referee for the match and repeatedly kept telling me that Kevin Dunn or Vince in the truck were adamant about me taking the belt off during the match. I was already on my way out. I was so focused to put Kalisto over and make that match as good as possible. The crowd was on fire for that. Great heat for that match. I was very proud of that match. We didn’t have a lot of TV time because my contract stuff was not going well so they were not putting me on TV to build the program. We had very little steam going into that so that was my way of getting heat in Chicago and I was not going to have them take that away from me. I knew I was leaving. I remember, I told Cone multiple times that you can tell them to go f**k themselves. No one said a word.

No one is going to. I already had a situation with Vince where Vince, me and Kalisto, actually the buildup was on TV a few weeks before that. I was being lied to again. I was a tweener and beating the s**t out of people. I was out there for the second time. They had me and Kalisto do a faceoff and the crowd didn’t know who the babyface was. It wasn’t generating a reaction. I didn’t like it so I did the ‘Feed me more’ and the crowd wanted more of it. I’ll never forget that when I got to the back, Vince was furious because he didn’t want me to do the Feed Me More thing. They took that away from me before. The crowd was dead and as a performer, you do what you do to get people interested in your program. Vince was irate and he got up at of gorilla when I got to the back and he said, “What the f**k is wrong with you? Are you stupid?” I said, ‘No, are you stupid?’ I stared right at him until he sat back down and put on his headset. He didn’t say anything. I was like, ‘Don’t f***ing try to insult me old man. I’ll beat your ass.’ I was dead serious. As a man, don’t talk to me like that. You can’t. I don’t care who you are. You don’t talk to me that way. Vince is used to doing that to people and people bending over for him. That isn’t going to happen with The Big Guy, motherf**ker.”