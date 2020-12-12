WWE issued the following press release announcing that Rhea Ripley will be battling long-time rival Toni Storm on this Wednesday’s edition of NXT on USA. This joins the previously announced in-ring return of Karrion Kross, and the number one contender’s showdown between Kyle O’Reilly and Pete Dunne. Details are below.

Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm are headed for a collision course this week on NXT.

The two Superstars are set for battle after a heated exchange last week. The Mosh Pit Kid foiled Storm’s plan to deliver a post-match attack on Ember Moon following Moon’s loss to Raquel González. Storm took exception to Ripley’s act of heroism, paving the way for this week’s massive showdown.

With competition in the NXT Women’s division at an all-time high, which Superstar will score retribution and notch a major victory? Tune in to NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network.