ECW legend Sabu was the latest guest on the Xtreme Memories show to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including why he decided to never sign with WWE in his prime, and how he was excited to face deathmatch legend Atushi Onita in the United States, but was never able to after the bout was canceled. Highlights from the interview are below.

On why he never went to the WWE when he was in his prime:

“Well my uncle said to me, if you’re not going to be proud of yourself, don’t do it. I knew I wouldn’t have been proud of myself. They wanted the Iron Sheik to be my uncle. They wanted me to change my look a little bit to make it their look. I would have been a totally different character. I would have made a lot of money maybe but I wasn’t looking for money at the time.”

On his scheduled deathmatch with Atushi Onita that was eventually canceled:

“I’m sure we would have had a stellar match. Me and Onita had good chemistry together and I was begging for a match like that.”