Sadie Gibbs is getting married.

The former AEW star, who recently announced her return to pro-wrestling after a prolonged absence, revealed on Twitter that she is engaged to be married. Gibbs shares a photo of the moment her fiance popped the question.

So IM ENGAGED ! 💍🥰♥️🌎 pic.twitter.com/heKUAZlua8 — Sadie Gibbs (@TheSadiegibbs) July 9, 2023

Gibbs competed for AEW back in 2019, but was let go due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Along with her return, she announced that a documentary about her pursuit of wrestling will be shot. You can read more about that here.