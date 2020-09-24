Indie wrestling star Sadie Gibbs was a recent guest on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how Gibbs was planning on relocating to the United States to work for AEW, but then the COVID-19 outbreak occurred and she couldn’t travel due to the travel restrictions.

I was planning on moving out. My flight was booked for [March] 25, my suitcases were packed and ready. Then it all happened on the 20th and I thought, ‘Maybe I wasn’t meant to go at this time.’ It was within five days, I couldn’t believe it. It’s gutting, but I don’t like to be in a negative headspace where I’m dwelling on everything and feeling sorry for myself because I’m lucky these opportunities came into my life. I just have to take what I can from it and keep going.

Gibbs appeared at the 2019 ALL OUT pay per view, and worked several episodes of DARK. She has never wrestled on an episode of Dynamite, and was released by AEW in August. Check out her full interview here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)