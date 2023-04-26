Sam Adonis has become a top player in AAA, and says the lucha-libre promotion has first refusal on any other dates he might be working with other companies.

Adonis spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Fightful’s In The Weeds program, where he explained why AAA and MLW are his main priorities.

Right now, my main priority is with Lucha Libre AAA and my second main priority is with MLW. Those two have first and second refusal on every date I have. A lot of times, I can have a date agreed with for eight or ten weeks, and all of a sudden, two weeks before, AAA decides, ‘We’re doing a TV show on this day,’ and I have to pull out. It’s unfortunate, and I don’t like it because I like to give the promoter my word, but at the same time, most of the people I work with, they do understand and that’s where we are in the wrestling climate. It’s a good problem to have.

Staying on AAA, Adonis discusses the promotion’s booking culture, and how it is vastly different and at times more difficult to manage than companies elsewhere.

AAA, with all due respect, it’s just culture south of the border. A lot of things don’t work quite the same as they do here. It’s a little more ‘come as it goes’ kind of thing. Honestly, I could have a date sheet of 24 dates, and I’ll void all 24 of those dates, out of those 24, maybe 16 occur, and the other eight dates, will be moved around or different. It’s kind of like the date sheet was obsolete from the start. A lot of time, out of nowhere…it happened a few weeks ago. I was supposed to wrestle Eddie Kingston. About ten days before the date it was, ‘Hey, Sam, by the way, if you’re doing this date…’ ‘I’m booked that day.’ ‘I’m sorry, the promoter wanted you.’ It is what it is. Most wrestling promoters now, especially on a bigger level when you’re working with the international talent, they understand it. We’re all happy to work together and make things work. I hate pulling off a show, but if there is some way I can make it up to them or get a different date later on down the line, that’s the risk you take with international talent.

In a separate interview, Adonis spoke about MLW and their new network deal on REELZ. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)