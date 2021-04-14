IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that former world champion Sami Callihan has been added to the promotion’s April 25th virtual fanfest, entitled CELL-ebration, which takes place shortly before the Rebellion pay per view later that evening. Full details, including an updated list of who will be appearing, can be found below.

IMPACT Wrestling presents its next virtual fanfest, the Rebellion CELL-ebration, on Sunday, April 25th. The 2-hour event will start at 11 a.m. Eastern Time and will be an interactive, perk-filled, virtual private party, held hours before the highly-anticipated Rebellion pay-per-view event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. It’s the best value in virtual meet-and-greets!

The Rebellion CELL-ebration will be held on Zoom and give fans the opportunity to ask questions directly of some of their favorite IMPACT stars. Fans around the world can interact from their mobile device or computer – and you can personally ask questions of the participating IMPACT stars.

Talent scheduled to appear:

– IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann

– Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo

– The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)

– Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz)

– X-Division Champion Ace Austin

– Rosemary

– Sami Callihan

– Plus more names to be added in the coming weeks!

Fans around the world can participate in the Rebellion CELL-ebration, though registration is very limited. Registration is now open.

Participating fans will receive numerous perks, such as:

** The official Rebellion t-shirt

** A random autographed match-used canvas swatch

** The first 50 buyers will receive a swag bag filled with bonus IMPACT-branded items!

** All perks will be shipped starting Monday, May 3, 2021.

**Talent subject to change.