Sami Callihan made an appearance on the Battleground podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked about the working relationship with AEW and Impact. This is where he pitched wanting to wrestle Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho. Here is what he had to say:

“I’m all for it. I’m for everyone working together. Why can’t we all live in one crazy, Marvel, cinematic universe? There are a lot of people (who he would want to work with). I think me and John Moxley have a huge history that I don’t think we really put to bed. I think I’ve been calling out for the last four years a match between Sami Callihan and Chris Jericho is what the world needs. He’s already wearing a bandana around his neck and carrying a baseball bat. He might as well go one on one with The Draw. Demo God vs The Draw. Make it happen.”