Sasha Banks recently appeared on the Normal Not Normal podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During her appearance, the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion revealed how Vince McMahon can change a script in a heartbeat.

“I get a script every single week, but in WWE it’s so exciting. Our boss is so legendary, and crazy, and iconic, but again crazy. He will change things in an instant. Maybe sometimes he doesn’t even give you a script and just push you out there and you have to adapt. He will change a script on you in 30 seconds, in a heartbeat, you have to be able to react.”