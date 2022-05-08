Former Impact World Champion Sami Callihan made his return at Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege special on Saturday night from the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

It happened when Moose demanded that Scott D’Amore come down to the ring because he was hijacking the show. Callihan nailed Moose with Cactus Driver ’97 and stated he’s back in Impact Wrestling.

He has been on the sidelines since last fall when suffered a broken ankle at the Impact TV tapings last September and had to get surgery to fix it.

Fightful Select first reported today that Sami was slated to return soon.