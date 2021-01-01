Sami Callihan is staying with Impact Wrestling as he’s signed a new deal.
The former World Champion was set to become a free agent on January 1st, but that’s not happening.
Instead, he took to Twitter to announce that he signed a new two-year deal with the company. Callihan stated his contract is for “BIG money” and he had offers from other companies. He wrote the following:
Today marks when I WOULD have been a FREE AGENT.
I just RE-SIGNED with @IMPACTWRESTLING, 2 years for BIG money.
I got other offers…but I don’t give a damn.
This is MY company.
I made this company.
I will be champion again in 2021.#TheDRAW pic.twitter.com/Ylzr9DIf8s
— ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) January 1, 2021