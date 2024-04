Some clarification on Sami Callihan’s status following his TNA return at Rebellion.

PW Insider is now reporting that despite this return, Callihan has not signed any new deals and is still a free agent. There was also a report that had stated that Callihan was also signed with MLW. That is not true, and as previously written above, Callihan is a free agent.

