A huge segment to end this evening’s AEW Dynamite.

It had been announced earlier in the show that Jack Perry would have a face-to-face with Tony Khan, marking Perry’s first television appearance since the summer of 2023. The Scapegoat asked Khan to reinstate him following his suspension from the CM Punk incident at All In, adding that they will still “change the world together.” Khan shook Perry’s hand, but Perry then hit Khan in the gut with the microphone.

The Elite (Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada) immediately ran out to confront Perry for what he did, then went to help Khan to his feet. However it was a ruse, and the Bucks hit Khan with a Meltzer Driver. Khan sold the move like death, which prompted security, referees, and other wrestlers to storm the ring to check on their boss.

Jack Perry is back in front of a live Dynamite crowd to handle some business with #AEW CEO Tony Khan! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@boy_myth_legend | @TonyKhan pic.twitter.com/Qb2KleW6DF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024

After the show went off the air the cameras continued rolling. Tony Khan’s father, Shahid Khan, ran into the ring to check on his son.