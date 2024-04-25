Tonight’s AEW Dynamite took place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida and aired on TBS. Here are the big news items coming out of the show, including an early lineup for next week’s Dynamite in Winnipeg.

-The show started with Trent Beretta attacking Orange Cassidy. Trent asked Chuck Taylor to make his decision on whose side he was on. Taylor chose Cassidy, then challenged Trent to a Parking Lot Brawl.

-Kenny Omega will be returning on next week’s Dynamite. This marks his first appearance of the year for AEW as he has been out of action due to his diverticulitis diagnosis.

-Serena Deeb is back and has let AEW women’s champion Toni Storm know that she is coming for her title.

-Will Ospreay wins a Sudden Death Gauntlet match. Will challenge Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship at Double or Nothing.

EARLY LINEUP FOR APRIL 27TH DYNAMITE:

-Chuck Taylor vs. Trent Beretta in a Parking Lot Brawl

-Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo

EARLY LINEUP FOR MAY 1ST AEW DYNAMITE:

-Kenny Omega returns

-We will find out who challenges Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title at Double or Nothing

-Chris Jericho vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the FTW Championship