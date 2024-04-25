A new title match has been confirmed for AEW Double or Nothing.

Will Ospreay won a Sudden Death Gauntlet matchup on this evening’s Dynamite to become the new #1 contender for the AEW International Championship, which is currently held by Roderick Strong. Double or Nothing takes place on May 26th from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

#AEWDoN Sunday, May 26@MGMGrand Garden Arena | Las Vegas LIVE on PPV!#AEW International Championship

Roderick Strong (c) vs Will Ospreay After winning the Casino Gauntlet Match, Aerial Assassin @WillOspreay will face International Champ @RoderickStrong at Double or Nothing! pic.twitter.com/B9Du0ENzcO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024

Jon Moxley defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in the final match of the night, marking Moxley’s first successful defense of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. However, it did appear that Hobbs hurt his leg on a non-contact injury, as the ending of the match seemed abrupt. You can see him limping in the clip below.