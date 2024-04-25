What are top executives at TKO Group Holdings making?

According to Deadline CEO Ari Emanuel received a $65 million pay package last September, which included $911,000 base salary, a cash bonus of $24 million, and stock awards that were valued at $40 million.

TKO’s Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro received a pay package of $16 million for last year. These numbers came from a proxy statement put out by TKO.

As a reminder, TKO Group Holdings is a conglomerate that featured the merger of WWE and UFC.