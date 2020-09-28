After last night, we have one undisputed Intercontinental champion and its Sami Zayn.

AJ Style, Jeff Hardy, and Zayn all competed last night in a title match to crown one Intercontinental champion. In storyline, Zayn was stripped of his title during the pandemic after deciding to take the time off, and in that time, a new champion was crowned. Once Zayn returned, he claimed he never actually lost the title and was still the champion. Last night was a match to decide once and for all who the true champion was.

After his victory, the official WWE on Fox account wrote, “He’s never going to shut up again,” to which Zayne replied, “That’s right biatch.” You can view the exchange as well as Zayn’s celebration below.