WWE superstar Sami Zayn recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News to hype up this year’s WrestleMania 38, and give his thoughts on his best friend/rival, Kevin Owens, working with the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin at Mania. Highlights are below.

How happy he is that Owens gets to work with Stone Cold:

“I guess I’m seeing it through a bit of a different lens than most. I’m sure 95% of the people are just so pumped to see Austin coming back – and they’re right to do it – but for me, knowing my friend and knowing him early in life and knowing what a huge influence and a huge impact Steve Austin had on him, I’m just so happy for him that he gets to do this. It’s so surreal. And I know it’s surreal for him.”

How working in WWE can sometimes be strange:

“You know, working in WWE is a strange thing. These people that you’ve been fans of growing up as a child and had these massive impacts on you growing up, eventually they become your peers. And it’s a strange thing. And then what ends up happening is you sort of lose your perspective sometimes because you get on the hamster wheel of the WWE lifestyle – the busy and difficult things – you kind of get tunnel vision and you kind of forget sometimes how special it is to be here rubbing elbows with the people that you once looked up to.”

How big this will be for Owens:

“But I know this is going to be huge for Kevin, and I’m very happy for him. So I think I’m looking at it that way. And I know that when it finally happens I’m sure I’ll put my fan goggles back on and just appreciate it for what it is, but at the moment just hearing about it – I’m really, really happy for him.”