WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently spoke with Fightful to hype up tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber premium live event, where the Honorary Uce will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship in his hometown of Montreal.

During the interview, Zayn discussed the build to his storyline with the Tribal Chief, and how it has captured the hearts of the WWE Universe. He also reveals a conversation he had with Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble, and how “awkward” it is that WWE has two top babyfaces who could both potentially main event WrestleMania 39. Highlights from the interview are below.

How huge this matchup against Reigns is for his career:

It would be very hard to walk out of this match a loser, no matter what the result of the match is. If I win, forget about it. That place goes crazy and I’m launched into the next stratosphere. You’re beating ‘the guy.’ Even if that’s not the outcome, if it’s some sort of draw, God knows what happens, even if I lose, whatever it is, I think the magnitude of the moment is going to be so huge and it’s infectious. Anytime I’ve done anything in Montreal, the love that I’ve gotten in Montreal, it’s contagious. When fans at home see that kind of response, it triggers something in them too. The fact that this is in Montreal, ignoring the obvious history of me coming up here and not just being a guy from Montreal, but being a product of this town, growing up in this town, doing the small tiny shows in this town that got me to the next step. Each step of the way, the fact is, this town made me. I’m just from here. This town made me. The fact that we find ourselves in this position, it’s an easy story to tell. Beyond all that, whatever comes of this match is going to be huge for me one way or another.

Says Rhodes told him it was awkward that they were both incredibly over with the WWE Universe: