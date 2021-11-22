Sami Zayn appeared on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast.

During it, he talked about the challenges today’s wrestlers have in WWE and if someone like Goldberg would have achieved the same level of success that he had in WCW.

“Goldberg debuts today in NXT, is he going to be [the same] Bill Goldberg?” Zayn said. “My guess is probably not. Bill Goldberg had to fill a very specific vacuum that only existed at that exact time for him to be in the spot that he’s in. I hope I’m not taking a shot at Bill here by saying I’m pretty sure he’d be the first to acknowledge that this guy isn’t exactly known for his 5 star matches or anything, he’d steam roll through guys.

If he came around at a slightly different time when work rate was far more important, he might have been left in the dust or people might not have taken a second look at him. It’s so circumstantial.”