Sammy Guevara got a concussion at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event. He was teaming up with Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita to defeat Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi.

After the show, Don Callis announced that Guevara was not allowed to wrestle due to his medical condition, although he never mentioned the concussion.

During an interview on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Guevara is hoping to return on this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite in Houston, Texas.

However, he still hasn’t received medical clearance.