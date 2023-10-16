Vince McMahon and Ari Emanuel had previously stated publicly that Ari expressed his desire for McMahon to continue with WWE after Endeavor acquired the company to merge it with the UFC and form the TKO Holdings Group. However, plans have now changed.

As we have previously reported, McMahon is no longer involved in the creative aspect of things. It is believed among the talent that Triple H has been given the responsibility by Endeavor to drive 99.9% of the creative moving forward. WWE sources have confirmed that McMahon is currently not involved in the creative process.

During a recent speech at Bloomberg’s Screentime conference, Emanuel attributed the decline in TKO’s price to various factors, including the Saudi Arabia investment in the PFL, reports of NBCU no longer being in the running for Raw’s rights, and the ongoing federal investigation into McMahon regarding the hush money scandal.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted Emanuel made the call to have McMahon be removed from WWE creative power. Bryan Alvarez added that Emanuel’s argument for the decision was that when someone is hired for a job, they should be allowed to do it, and since it’s Triple H’s job, he shouldn’t have some overruling him.