Mistico, the original Sin Cara in WWE, will make his promotional debut in AEW Rampage on Friday. He will be wrestling Rocky Romero.

Mistico currently holds the CMLL World Middleweight Championship, while Rocky is the CMLL World Historic Welterweight Champion.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, this match will have a special presentation.

AEW plans to make this an authentic Arena Mexico match with the Arena Mexico video footage and the Arena Mexico music. However, there will not be CMLL announcers or a CMLL ring.