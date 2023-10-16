Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his time as a WWE producer coming to an end in 2020 when he was released due to budget cuts.

“Yes, [Mark Carano] called me. ‘Hey, we’re going to let you go.’ Actually, I wasn’t that into my job. I was a producer. I was killing time. I knew that if they were going to do cuts, I would be the first one let go because they were paying me a lot of money, more money than other producers. I knew that if they were going to do cuts and they were going to let go of someone, I’d be the first. I didn’t put much into it, I really didn’t. I should have been a lot more passionate about it,” said Angle.

