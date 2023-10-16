It’s a new chapter for the red brand as tonight’s WWE RAW airs live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK and marks the season premiere.

Tonight’s show has five matches lined up, including two title bouts and one gimmick match.

Those advertised for the show include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest & Finn Balor of The Judgment Day

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Bronson Reed

Falls count anywhere: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler

Piper Niven vs. Natalya

