Samoa Joe Appearing In Suicide Squad Video Game, WWE Trademarks More Names

WWE superstar Samoa Joe will be voicing the character of King Shark in the new Suicide Squad video game. Footage of the game was released during yesterday’s DC FanDome, along with a trailer for the Suicide Squad sequel starring John Cena. Joe’s character will also be appearing in the movie, although he’ll be played by Steve Agee. The Samoan Destroyer writes, “That Shark Tho…” and shares the trailer on his Twitter.
That Shark tho… #KTJL https://t.co/NAxHJiFOVw
— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) August 23, 2020
Timothy Thathcer, Shotzi Blackheart, Scarlett, and Robert Stone were the latest names WWE has filed to trademark. Details are below.
