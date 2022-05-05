Samoa Joe made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

His early ROH career:

“I really came into my own obviously with a championship reign there. There was an incredible amount of talent that was kind of crossing paths in the promotion, whether they were on their way up or on their way down, or somewhere in between, or making a rebound. I mean, it was such an interesting place in the business at the time, because really, there were no alternatives. There was nowhere for anywhere outside of WWE to really kind of express themselves, and it kind of was the forerunner to Impact or TNA at the time, and many other promotions to follow.”

Getting signed with AEW:

“It was a process. My agent and Tony, they kind of have a rapport. They’ve dealt with each other before. They got together brainstorming going back and forth. Then me and Tony got in touch. Tony has been right in contact with me, doing his best to get to me whenever the opportunity arose. I had a couple of discussions with Tony and it all worked out nicely.”

