Dalton Castle vs. ROH World Television Champion is now official for the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Tonight’s go-home edition of ROH TV saw Castle defeat Shane Taylor in the finals of the ROH TV Title Eliminator Tournament. Castle was named the new #1 contender to Joe, and the match was booked for Death Before Dishonor.

The opening round of the tournament saw Castle defeat Tony Nese to advance to the finals, while Taylor defeated Shawn Dean to advance.

Death Before Dishonor will be the first-ever in-ring action between the two squared circle veterans.

The 2023 ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will take place this Friday, July 21 from the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. Below is the updated card:

ROH World Title Match

PAC vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c)

ROH World Women’s Title Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Athena (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Dalton Castle vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Kingdom (Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M) (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata (c)

