Impact Wrestling has announced that IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA will face Jake Something at Emergence.

Impact and NJPW previously announced that SANADA would work Emergence in a non-title match, and his opponent was just confirmed on this week’s Impact episode. This will be the first match between the two.

SANADA previously worked for TNA/Impact from March 2014 through April 2015. He is a one-time former Impact X-Division Champion. This will be his first Impact match since losing to Gunner at the One Night Only: Classic Tournament tapings on February 16, 2015. Something worked as an enhancement talent for Impact in the Spring of 2017, then returned to work full-time in March 2018. He announced his departure in March 2022, but returned this past July for Ultimate X at Slammiversary. Since then he has worked two matches – he defeated Kevin Knight at the July 16 tapings, which aired on July 20, and defeated Davey Vega at the July 28 tapings, which aired on August 3. Something is currently in a feud with Dirty Dango.

The 2023 Impact Emergence special is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will air live on Impact Plus, on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members, and on FITE. Below is the updated card:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Tournament Winners TBD vs. Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles

The Coven (Taylor Wilde, KiLynn King) vs. Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) vs. The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans) vs. MK Ultra (Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich) (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Johnny Swinger vs. Kenny King (c)

Non-Title Match

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA vs. Jake Something

Time Machine (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kushida) and Josh Alexander vs. Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Brian Myers and Moose

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.