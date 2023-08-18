MLW issued the following release announcing that Jacob Fatu will defend the National Openweight Championship against Rickey Shane Page in a Weapons of Mass Destruction match at the September 3rd Fury Road premium live event. The show takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and will air exclusively on FITE+. Full details, including an updated look at the show card.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced a WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION MATCH FOR THE NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP: Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Rickey Shane Page at FURY ROAD live and exclusively on FITE+ Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

Fury Road now has a double main event!

Breaking news! Following the brawl on tonight’s FUSION, a massive match has been inked for Fury Road live and exclusively on FITE+: Fatu vs. The Calling’s Rickey Shane Page…. in a WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION match!!

The Weapons of Mass Destruction match will be for the National Openweight Championship. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

The six month feud between Jacob Fatu and the SST versus The Calling will reach its final destination as the ring and ringside perimeter will be militarized with weaponry and the ring itself will be weaponized!

Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.

FURY ROAD FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Willie Mack

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match for National Openweight Championship

Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Rickey Shane Page

Kiss My Foot Match

Matt Cardona (with MSL) vs. Mance Warner

Winner Receives A Title Shot

Maki Itoh vs. B3CCA

Sessions by Saint Laurent with Mystery Guest

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams vs. Ichiban

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Street Fight!

AKIRA vs. Jimmy Lloyd

Kevin Blackwood vs. Alec Price vs. TJ Crawford

Love, Doug vs. Little Guido

Tiara James vs. Zayda Steel

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

1 Called Manders

SNISKY

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** SPECIAL 6PM START TIME ***

General Public Doors Open: 4:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 6:00pm.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

4:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

5:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

MORE ABOUT THE 2300 ARENA

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. The 2300 Arena also hosts fashion shows, corporate and private parties, political rallies, conventions and more.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on FITE+.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.